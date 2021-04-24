RSPD and GRPD ‘taking back’ unused prescription drugs today

Advertisement April 24, 2021 — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) and Green River Police Department (GRPD) will be taking part in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day today.

The RSPD will be at Walmart and the Rock Springs Smith’s today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while the GRPD will be at the Green River Smith’s location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The GRPD will also be accepting pet food donations for the GR Animal Control Feed the Pets Food Drive.

Take-Back Day programs are the best way to dispose of old unused prescription drugs.

If you are unable to make it to a drop-off today, there is a drop box located in the lobby of the Rock Springs Police Department, 221 C Street. The drop-off is accessible 24 hours a day/seven days a week. No questions will be asked.

• www.JustThinkTwice.com If you would rather dispose of unused prescription drugs yourself (courtesy of the RSPD Facebook page ):• Take the meds out of their bottles;• Mix them with something unappealing like used kitty litter or coffee grounds;• Seal them in a bag or disposable container, and throw that away.For more information on prescription drug abuse, go to: