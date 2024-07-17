RSPD and RSFD to compete in annual softball showdown

Photo from RSPD Police Protective Association – PPA Facebook page of 2023 Guns vs. Hoses softball game.

July 17, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) and Rock Springs Fire Department (RSFD) are gearing up for their 2nd Annual Guns vs. Hoses softball game on Saturday, July 20, 2024. The event, presented by RSFF Local 1499 and RSPD PPA, will feature a Home Run Derby competition and will kick off at 6 p.m. at the Wataha Ballfield Complex located at 2059 Clubhouse Drive in Rock Springs.

In addition to the game, both organizations are hosting a raffle. The Rock Springs Fire Department Union (IAFF Local 1499) and the RSPD Police Protective Association are selling 200 raffle slots at $20 each for a Sig Sauer 9365 TACPAC 9MM Luger. The drawing will take place during the softball game, and participants do not need to be present to win. Tickets for the cash raffle can be purchased via the RSPD Police Protective Association Facebook page. Venmo payments for the raffle can also be sent to @IAFF1499

This friendly competition serves as a fundraiser for both the Police Protective Association (PPA) and Rock Springs Fire Local 1499. Concession stands will be available for attendees.