RSPD and RSFD to host 5th annual Guns VS Hoses Basketball Game

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 23, 2020) —The Rock Springs Police and Fire Department will be hosting their 5th annual Guns vs Hoses Basketball game on March 28 at Western Wyoming Community College. The game will be free to anyone. In each of the past two years, the game was decided by just a few points, and has even gone into overtime.

At halftime, they will draw 5 lucky winners for a $1,000 cash prize and 1 lucky winner for the grand prize of $5,000. Only 200 tickets will be sold for the drawings.The tickets will be 100 each and all proceeds will go to the Rock Springs Fire Fighters and the Rock Springs Police Protective Association. For the last 3 years they have given away $30,000 in total cash prizes to the winners of the raffle.

The Police Protective Association has been able to raise approximately $7,500 over the past two years and for the games that were played in December, they were able to collect thousands of pounds of food for the Food Bank, and able to collect thousands of toys for the Fire Departments toy drive.

For more information about the event, you can contact the Rock Springs Police Department here

m.me/RockSpringsPD

Call (307) 352-1581