RSPD announces their Civilian and Officer of the Year awards

February 27, 2021 — On a Friday post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page, the RSPD announced Heather Marsh as their Civilian of the Year 2020 (pictured above), and Detective Abel Loredo as their Office of the Year 2020.
Heather Marsh, Civilian of the Year 2020 — Marsh works as the RSPD Executive Assistant to the Chief of Police. According to the Facebook post, “Throughout 2020, Heather Marsh went above and beyond her normal duties and demonstrated selfless sacrifice for the department. She was instrumental in the development and implementation of the department’s yearly budget. She worked tirelessly throughout the year on COVID-related issues, which included policy implementation, notifications for testing and quarantines, payroll challenges, and sick leave and vaccine coordination.
This past year, in addition to her numerous administrative duties, she was given supervisory responsibilities over the administrative assistants for detectives and animal control.
Abel Loredo, Officer of the Year 2020 – According to the Facebook post, Throughout 2020, Detective Loredo went above and beyond his normal duties and demonstrated selfless sacrifice for the department. Using his bilingual skills, speaking English and Spanish, he has been called upon numerous times to translate for citizens that speak only Spanish and to translate the department’s press releases into Spanish.
Detective Loredo initiated a Facebook Live public service program for the department’s Facebook, giving advice and needed information to the public that will continue for years to come.
In addition to his investigative caseload, he has gone above and beyond to ensure the department’s newly organized Honor Guard (which he commands), is equipped, trained, and performs at a high standard at all times.