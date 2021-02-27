RSPD announces their Civilian and Officer of the Year awards

Advertisement

February 27, 2021 — On a Friday post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page, the RSPD announced Heather Marsh as their Civilian of the Year 2020 (pictured above), and Detective Abel Loredo as their Office of the Year 2020.

Heather Marsh, Civilian of the Year 2020 — Marsh works as the RSPD Executive Assistant to the Chief of Police. According to the Facebook post, “Throughout 2020, Heather Marsh went above and beyond her normal duties and demonstrated selfless sacrifice for the department. She was instrumental in the development and implementation of the department’s yearly budget. She worked tirelessly throughout the year on COVID-related issues, which included policy implementation, notifications for testing and quarantines, payroll challenges, and sick leave and vaccine coordination.

This past year, in addition to her numerous administrative duties, she was given supervisory responsibilities over the administrative assistants for detectives and animal control.

