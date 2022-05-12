RSPD arrest juvenile after pursuit and threats to family members and officers

May 12, 2022 — Around 3:45 yesterday afternoon, Rock Springs Police were dispatched to a residence regarding a 911 call. Upon arrival, officers learned that a 16-year-old juvenile, who was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine, had become irate and volatile towards his elderly grandparents before leaving the residence in a vehicle.

The following is the report of the incident from the RSPD: While Officers were on scene the male subject returned to the area where he was observed driving recklessly and nearly causing a collision. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop with the vehicle however, the subject failed to stop. Officers then pursued the vehicle in an attempt to stop him.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Once the subject’s driving became more erratic and reckless, the officers discontinued the pursuit and returned to the residence. The subject returned to the area where he continued to drive erratically. During this time, he again failed to yield to officers who were attempting to stop him.

During the police pursuit of the subject, the individual called family members threatening to shoot them and the responding police officers. The subject called into the dispatch center and began speaking with an RSPD officer. Through this interaction, officers were able to gather information on the location of the subject and safely take him into custody without further incident at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The subject was transported and booked into Sweetwater County Detention on charges of reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, interference with peace officers, interference or resisting arrest, and failure to stop at stop signs.