RSPD arrest man for attempted murder in stabbing incident

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 1, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department is continuing the investigation of the stabbing that occurred in the 900 block of Walnut Street on January 29, 2020.

The stabbing was reported to the Rock Springs Police Department when the victim, Rafael Magana (26), sought medical attention at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after the incident. Details here.

On January 30, 2020, detectives arrested Alexander Cave (26) for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Wyoming State Statute 6-2-104. According to the Sweetwater County Detention Center Inmate Roster, Cave is listed as being from Rock Springs.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.