RSPD arrest suspect in recent work truck burglaries

Items recovered from recent burglaries. Submitted photo by the Rock Springs Police Department

March 15, 2024 — Rock Springs Police Department Press Release

On the morning of March 14, 2024, the Rock Springs Police Department responded to two separate auto burglaries that occurred on the west end of the city.

The suspect, 32-year-old Zachary Shay (pictured), would target work trucks and then steal the tools that were contained within them. One victim reported approximately $10,000 in tools stolen. The other victim was reporting the second time that his work truck had been hit.

Officers developed a lead in the case and executed a search warrant at a local residence. Following the execution of the search warrant, they were able to recover the tools that were reported that morning and several other items that had been previously reported.

Some of the other items recovered have not been associated with an owner. If you believe any of the items belong to you, please reach out to the Rock Springs Police Department Detectives Division (307)352-1588. Reference case number R24-05027.

According to the Sweetwater County Detention Center, Shay was arrested for the following: