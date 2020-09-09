RSPD arrest two additional suspects related to auto burglaries

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 9, 2020) — As the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) continues to investigate the auto burglaries that occurred at the various apartment complex parking lots earlier this week, two additional arrests have been made.

Corby Johnson, 21, was arrested for Aggravated Burglary (eight counts), Burglary (two counts), Interference with a Police Officer, and Conspire to Commit – Felony. Andrew Cudney, 19, was also arrested for Burglary and Conspire to Commit – Felony.

The RSPD reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.