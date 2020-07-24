RSPD arrests Idaho woman on felony charges, in possession of 25 grams of heroin

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 24, 2020) — On July 23, at approximately 8 p.m., officers for the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) responded to the Aspen Mountain Medical Center parking lot for the report of a suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival, Victoria Yarnell, 28, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

During the investigation, officers found that Yarnell was in possession of several different types of controlled substances, including approximately 25 grams of Heroin. Yarnell was subsequently arrested and charged with seven different drug offenses, Interference with a Police Officer, Driving Under Suspension, and Driving While Under the Influence.

This case remains under investigation.

The RSPD is reminding the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.