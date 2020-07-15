RSPD asking for help with recent ‘hit and run’

ROCK SPRINGS WYOMING (July 15, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a suspect in a hit and run crash at Domino’s Pizza, 3028 College Drive.
On July 14, 2020, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a white utility truck (picture above and below) backed into a blue passenger car causing damage to the rear driver’s side.
The RSPD is asking if you have information on the driver of the vehicle involved, please contact Officer Kim Brown at 307-352-1575. You can also message the Rock Spring Police Department’s Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.