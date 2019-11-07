RSPD asks for help identifying hit and run suspect

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 7, 2019) — The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit and run crash.

Officers of the Rock Springs Police Department are looking for information regarding a hit and run that occurred in the Walmart parking lot, 201 Gateway Blvd., on Oct. 27, 2019. Surveillance video confirms the crash occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m.

The suspect’s vehicle is a silver four-door passenger car with unknown plates.

Anyone who may have information about the driver or the vehicle involved is asked to please contact Officer Tiffany Harris at 307-352-1575 or message the Rock Spring Police Department’s Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.