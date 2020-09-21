RSPD asks for public assistance in counterfeit suspect search

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 21, 2020) — According to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) Facebook page, the public is being asked to help identify a man who allegedly passed a counterfeit bill to an employee of the Liquor Depot.

On Sunday, August 16th at approximately 12:45 p.m., a white man in his 30’s approximately 5’10 tall, with facial hair, and wearing a light-colored shirt with blue jeans passed a counterfeit $100.00 bill to an employee.

If you have information regarding the identity of the suspect in the photograph, please contact Officer Joey Machado at 307-352-1575 (reference case number R20-21201) or message the Rock Springs Police Department’s Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.

