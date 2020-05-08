RSPD assists in capture of wanted fugitive

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 8, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department has released the following statement regarding the capture of a wanted fugitive in Rock Springs:

“On May 7, 2020, the Rock Springs Police Department received information that a wanted fugitive, Frederick Battle, was staying at a local motel in Rock Springs.

Officers continued to follow leads concerning Battle’s whereabouts and were able to determine he was in a room at the Country West Motel, located at 1004 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs.

RSPD Officers had contact with investigators from Moffat County Colorado who advised they had two active warrants for the arrest of Battle, stemming from an incident where Battle had fled from Police and was found to be in possession of guns, drugs and a stolen vehicle.

The warrants were for Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Restricted Person.

Due to the information provided by Moffat County Investigators, the Rock Springs Tactical Response Team was organized and a search warrant was obtained for the Country West Motel where Battle was staying.

On May 7, 2020, at approximately 8:30 pm, Battle was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Sweetwater County Jail where he will wait for extradition back to Colorado.”