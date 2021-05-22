RSPD “Click It or Ticket” campaign to begin over Memorial Day holiday

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 22, 2021) — The Rock Springs Police Department will take part in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national Click It or Ticket enforcement event beginning May 24, and through June 6.

“We want to keep our community members safe, and to make sure they are doing the one thing that can save them in a crash, buckling up,” said Commander Matt Keslar.

There were 47 unbuckled passenger deaths in Wyoming in 2019, as well as an observed seatbelt usage of only 78%, the lowest rate since 2015.

“Do you know someone who was killed in a crash because they did not use a seatbelt? Please, help us spread this life-saving message before one more friend or family member is killed because they didn’t buckle up,” Chief Dwane Pacheco said. “Seat belts save lives, and everyone front seat and back, child and adult should always buckle up, every trip, every time.”