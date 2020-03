ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 25, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department is reporting some problems with some area residents not adhering to current social distancing guidelines of gathering in groups of less than 10 people.

Local, county, and state officials are reminding all residents, this is a pandemic, not a party.

All residents should be staying six feet away from others and gather in groups with less than 10 people until further notice.