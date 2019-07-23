Authorities Engage In High Speed Chase, One Suspect Arrested

Rock Springs, WY – According to the Rock Springs Police Department, on July 20, 2019, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Officer Buller with the Rock Springs Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop for a vehicle speeding on Foothill Boulevard.

The driver of the Chevrolet Impala refused to stop and continued to accelerate. Due to the driver’s reckless actions and high speed, the officer discontinued the pursuit and followed the vehicle from a safe distance. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Green River Police Department responded to assist. The vehicle was eventually stopped on Interstate 80 near mile marker 90 after tire spikes were deployed.

