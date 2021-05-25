RSPD, FBI continue investigation into February’s pipe bomb discovery

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 25, 2021) — The Rock Springs Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the discovery of two pipe bombs after a traffic stop that occurred on February 14, 2021, in the 1000 block of Walnut Street.

In March 2021, Detectives and FBI Agents located two additional pipe bombs totaling four confirmed pipe bombs in Rock Springs, Wyoming associated with this investigation. All the pipe bombs were safely disarmed by the Sweetwater County Bomb Squad.

The suspects, identified as Spencer Cottrell and Bryan Foster, were arrested for felony possession, manufacture, transportation, and sale of explosives with intent to unlawfully endanger under Wyoming State Statute 6-3-111(b). Additional collaboration between Rock Springs PD and the FBI resulted in federal charges against three defendants.

“FBI Denver is grateful for the opportunity to have assisted the Rock Springs Police Department in investigating this serious threat,” said FBI Denver SAC Michael Schneider. “An important part of our Mission is assisting our local law enforcement partners to protect our communities. We continue to encourage anyone who observes a friend, family member, or acquaintance with dangerous weapons or materials to report them to their local law enforcement or the FBI.”

On May 19, 2021, a Federal Grand Jury, held in Casper, Wyoming indicted Bryan Foster, Spencer Cottrell, and Gage Mercer for possessing destructive devices containing hazardous and explosive material in violation of Title 26 United States Code Sections 5845(a)(8) and 5845(f)(1)(A).

All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.