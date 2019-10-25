RSPD/GRPD participating in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 25, 2019) – National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday. It is the day that residents turn in their unused and expired medications for safe disposal.

The Rock Springs Police Department will be at the local Smiths, Albertson’s and Walmart Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the Green River Police Department will be at the Green River Smith’s location Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The day is intended to provide citizens a safe, convenient, and anonymous means of disposal of prescription drugs.