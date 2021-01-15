RSPD informing residents of Evanston car dealer fraud investigation

Advertisement

January 15, 2021 — Through a Facebook post, The Rock Springs Police Department is informing the community and the area of an ongoing fraud investigation by the Evanston Police Department that may include victims in this area.

The Evanston Police Department is investigating the fraudulent sale of vehicles from Jammin’ Jamaican Used Cars or Jammin’ Jamaican Auto. If you purchased a vehicle from this company between April 2019 and October 2020, you asked Evanston Police Detective Faddit at 307-783-6404 or 307-679-0210.