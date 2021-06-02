RSPD investigating four separate gunshot reports over two-week span

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 2, 2021) – During the last two weeks, the Rock Springs Police Department has responded to four separate reports of gunshots.

On May 23rd, May 30th, and May 31st between 12:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. the Rock Springs Police department responded to four separate incidents of gunshots in the area of 9th Street as well as N. Street. At this time we are aware of two buildings that have been hit, Taco Time on Elk Street, and The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on N. Street.

The RSPD is asking anyone with information regarding the incidents to contact Detective Jones at 307-352-1575 or send a message to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page reference case R21-11360.

As a reminder to the public, if you hear or see any suspicious activity contact the Sweetwater Communications Center at 307-352-1575. The center is open 24 hours a day 7 days a week.