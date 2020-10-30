RSPD investigating online scam offering fraudulent checks

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 30, 2020) – The Rock Springs Police Department is reporting a scam that will attempt to hire employees through Indeed.com. The fabricated company is claiming to be based out of Germany called Hochtief Group Aktiengesellschaft or German Energy Company.

Klaus Stumper, a supposed HR representative for the company, offers employment through an email. As part of the employment requirement, the new hire must purchase a software program. Hochtief Group Aktiengesellschaft mails the new hire a check ranging anywhere from $3,000.00 to $5,000.00 in order for the person to purchase the software, and offers $150.00 from the check as a signing bonus.

The checks all have the bank name of Commerce Bank and instructions are included on how to deposit the check via your mobile banking app.

These checks are fraudulent and the funds will not be cleared by your banking institution. Therefore, the check will not be available and you will be out the value of the check, and any other additional fees.

Please use extreme caution when receiving funds from unknown sources.

The Rock Springs Police Department is actively investigating several cases where individuals have lost thousands of dollars due to this scam. If you have been a victim of this scam, please contact the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 and speak with a Detective.