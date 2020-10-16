RSPD investigating stolen vehicle from Thursday night

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 16, 2020) – The Rock Springs Police Department is investigating a stolen vehicle that occurred Thursday night at 7:45 p.m. at the 2400 block of Big Sky Trail.

The stolen vehicle is a white 2003 Dodge 2500 extended cab, long bed pickup truck with a silver rear window rack, a toolbox in the bed, and inoperable brake lights.

The truck has a Wyoming license plate with numbers 4-23679. The suspects and vehicle were captured by a nearby camera.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle, please contact Officer Brown at 307-352-1575 or message us on the Rock Springs Police Department’s Facebook Page. You may remain anonymous.