RSPD investigating teen runaway

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 13, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department is investigating the runaway of Jesse Shaw, 14, of Rock Springs. Shaw was last seen at his home on the morning of July 12.

Shaw is 6-foot 1 inch tall, 160 pounds, blue eyes, and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a long white sleeve shirt, and only wearing socks.

If you have information regarding his location, contact Detective Garrettson at 307-352-1575, or send a message to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.