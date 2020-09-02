RSPD investigating teen runaway

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 2, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) is investigating the runaway of Aysha Pathan, 14, of Rock Springs. Aysha was last seen on the morning of August 28.

Aysha is 5 feet tall, 95 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed t-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers.

Those with any information regarding her location, contact RSPD Officer Nicole Rublee at 307-352-1575, or send a message to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.