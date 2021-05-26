RSPD investigating the runaway of two Rock Springs teenagers

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 26, 2021) – Rock Springs Police Department is investigating the runaway of Alycia Fredricks, 14, and Alan Balderas, 16, of Rock Springs. Alycia is approximately 5’5”, 120 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, and a nose ring in the left nostril. Alan is approximately 5’7”, 120 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, and he has both ears pierced.

Advertisement

They were last seen on the evening of March 25, 2021. Alycia was wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, and white high-tops. Alan was wearing either a black and white hoodie or a dark blue and white hoodie with white and black Jordan shoes. (No further details were provided.)

If you have information regarding their location, please contact the RSPD Detectives at 307-352-1575 or message us on our Facebook page case reference case R21-10938. You can remain anonymous.