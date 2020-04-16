RSPD issues 16 different summons after breaking up loud party

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 16, 2020) — On Sunday, March 29, 2020, around 2:30 a.m., Rock Springs Police Department Officers were dispatched to 1500 block of 9th Street for a reported loud party.

When Officers arrived several subjects fled on foot, but were located and detained. The homeowner was identified as Shaylie Campbell (19), who was subsequently issued a summons for disorderly house. RSPD Officers issued 16 different summons to attendees of this party to include liquor on the breath, interference, possession of controlled substance, possession of tobacco by minor, and disorderly house.

The Rock Springs Police Department is reminding the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.