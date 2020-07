Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 29, 2020) — K9 Officer Amanda Buller has been named the Rock Springs Police Department Employee of the Quarter, from April to June of 2020.

Advertisement

Buller received the award for her outstanding achievements, selfless dedication, and willingness to go above and beyond in her normal duties.

The award was presented to her by Police Chief Dwane Pacheco and Detective Abel Loredo.