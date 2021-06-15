RSPD makes contact with Christmas Day runaway

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 15, 2021) – Skylar Beltran, the teenager from Rock Springs who ran away from on Christmas Day, has been located.

The Rock Springs Police Department announced on its Facebook page on Tuesday that officers were able to make contact with Beltran, who has been in the national database for missing persons since his runaway.

In May, RSPD reported that Beltran contacted his mother on May 3 after recently turning 18 years old.

RSPD Public Information Officer Jennifer Maze said that the police department does not know the exact location of Beltran, but that they were able to make contact with him to remove him from the national database for missing persons.