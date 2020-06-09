RSPD makes felony arrest of Cheyenne teenager

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 9, 2020) — On June 7, at approximately 1:15 a.m., officers responded to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC), 1200 College Drive, for the report of a suspicious incident.

Upon arrival, it was determined that Antonio Landeroz, 19, of Cheyenne, had gained access to the MHSC’s maintenance building and turned off the power to numerous pieces of equipment in MHSC. (At the time of the incident there were no patients in the area affected by the power outage.)

After further investigation, Landeroz was arrested for Terroristic Threats, Criminal Entry, Interference with a Police Officer, and Reckless Endangering.

This case remains under investigation.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.