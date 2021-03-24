RSPD needs assistance identifying larceny suspect

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 24, 2021) – The Rock Springs Police Department is asking assistance from the public to help identify a male suspect in a larceny.

On March 23, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a male stole items from the liquor store at Smith’s Food and Drug located at 2531 Foothill Blvd.

Recognize him? Please contact Officer Brown with the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 or message Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page reference case R21-05995. Tips remain anonymous.

All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.