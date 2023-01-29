RSPD needs help with Saturday night’s “shots fired” call

January 29, 2023 — Press Release for the Rock Springs Police Department

On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched to a Shots Fired call at 131 K St., The Wyoming Club. The gunshot round entered the front window of the business and lodged into the wall behind the bar. There were no injuries during this incident.

The incident continues to be investigated as a suspect(s) has not been identified at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 and reference case R23-01752. You may remain anonymous when calling.