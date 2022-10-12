RSPD releases info on Monday’s vehicle chase

October 12, 2022 — Last evening, the Rock Springs Police Department released information on a Monday afternoon vehicle chase that involved a Rock Springs man. According to the report, around 2:15 Monday afternoon, Rock Spring Police received numerous calls concerning a vehicle driving erratically at a high rate of speed. When officers responded and attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, eventually crashing into another vehicle.

The driver proceeded to flee on foot but was apprehended a short time later.

Photo of Richard Anthony Saiz courtesy of the Sweetwater County Detention Center

The driver, 26-year-old Richard Saiz of Rock Springs, was arrested on multiple charges, including DWUI, reckless driving, unlawful possession of powder or crystalline, property damage, and fleeing and attempting to elude police officers.

At last report, Saiz was still in jail at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.