RSPD releases results of a recent alcohol compliance check

(December 4, 2020) — Yesterday, the Rock Springs Police Department released information on the results of a Nov. 23 compliance check of 34 businesses selling alcohol within city limits.

Twenty-nine of the 34 businesses passed the check by not selling alcohol to a local volunteer under 21 years of age. Employees who did sell alcohol to the underage buyers were issued a citation for violating the Prohibited Sales of Liquor to Minors City Ordinance (City Ordinance 3-223(1)) and fined $310.

The volunteer was 18 years of age and possessed a valid and legal driver’s license, which was shown to every seller that asked.