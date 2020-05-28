RSPD releases statement regarding weekend assault

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 27, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department has released the following statement regarding an assault that took place over the weekend:

“On Sunday, May 24, 2020, at approximately 2:10 a.m., officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for a 32-year-old male subject that had been assaulted.

The male subject was brought to the hospital by a civilian, after being found in the area of Evans Street and J Street.

The victim was later transported to Salt Lake City, Utah for further medical treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the assault remains under investigation.”