RSPD reminding residents about traffic laws regarding buses with school underway

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 26, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department is reminding residents about traffic laws regarding buses as school is underway. Read the information below:
WHAT IS THE LAW?
It is against the law for a motorist to pass a stopped school bus that has its red lights flashing while loading or unloading children.
FLASHING LIGHTS
Amber lights on the front and rear of the school bus will flash at least 100 feet in advance of a stop to warn motorists. The red lights will flash and the stop arm will be extended when the bus comes to a stop. Motorists may proceed when the bus moves and the safety warning equipment is deactivated. (See the diagram that clarifies when a driver is required to stop.)
CAMERAS INSTALLED
The Sweetwater County School District #1 has installed cameras on all buses which allow bus drivers to record the incident, vehicle information, and driver description. Complaints are then referred to the Rock Springs Police Department for further investigation.
PASSING A SCHOOL BUS FINES
Motorists found in violation of the Meeting or Passing Stopped School Bus; Markings and Visual Signs (W.S. 31-5-507) and can be fined up to $410.00 and $510.00 if the driver causes an accident.
DID YOU KNOW?
If the driver cannot be identified through the recording of the incident the registered owner of the vehicle can be fined up to $195.00 (W.S 31-5-507(e)).