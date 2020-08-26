RSPD reminding residents about traffic laws regarding buses with school underway

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 26, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department is reminding residents about traffic laws regarding buses as school is underway. Read the information below:

Advertisement... Story continues below

WHAT IS THE LAW?

It is against the law for a motorist to pass a stopped school bus that has its red lights flashing while loading or unloading children.

FLASHING LIGHTS

Amber lights on the front and rear of the school bus will flash at least 100 feet in advance of a stop to warn motorists. The red lights will flash and the stop arm will be extended when the bus comes to a stop. Motorists may proceed when the bus moves and the safety warning equipment is deactivated. (See the diagram that clarifies when a driver is required to stop.)