RSPD reminds public to focus on social distancing

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 3, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department has released the following statement regarding a crash that took place on March 31, as well as a reminder to the public to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Sponsor

“On March 31, 2020, officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to a crash that occurred on a dirt road near Eagle Way. The crash involved the driver who was 15 years old and four passengers who ranged from age 14-15. The truck was traveling at an excessive speed and hit a ditch causing both front airbags to deploy. Three of the passengers were treated for minor injuries and the driver was cited for reckless driving.

This incident is an example of how not to practice social distancing or to stay home when possible. All five juveniles were from different families and were in close contact. This contact increases the potential for the spread of COVID-19 not only to each other but to each of their families.

The Rock Springs Police Department continues to observe that citizens are breaking the governor’s orders to social distance and stay home. It is apparent many have not taken the COVID-19 situation as seriously as it really is. Despite Sweetwater County having only three confirmed positive cases to date, it is unknown how many are actually infected. It is important to note that not all infected persons readily show the symptoms, however they can still spread COVID-19.

As we continue to take measures to reduce the risk of spreading the virus we ask that the

community do the same. Social distancing is one of the most important steps we can take. Keep a strict 6-foot distance from people. Avoid gathering in groups to include no social events, no sleep-overs, no sporting events, stay home when possible and enjoy outdoor activities with those who you live with.

We are so used to social gatherings it is difficult to be aware of even small situations that are potentially risky. What examples can you give of how coming into contact with others are risky to get or spread COVID-19? Help us all to become COVID-19 aware! Remember folks, This is a Pandemic, Not a Party!”