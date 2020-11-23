RSPD reporting 17 stolen vehicles in past three months

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 23, 2020) – Over the last three months, the Rock Springs Police Department has taken 17 reports of stolen vehicles. The vehicles involved were unlocked with the keys left inside, including several that were left running to warm up in the cold temperatures.

The police department urges all motor vehicle owners to keep those vehicles locked whenever they aren’t in use. In order to prevent from being a victim, remember to Lock it or Lose it! Lock those doors and take valuables out of the vehicle.

The public is encouraged to call 307-352-3575 or 911 to report any suspicious activity.