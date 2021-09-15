RSPD reports an increase in auto thefts

September 15, 2021 — The Rock Springs Police Department has seen a recent spike in auto thefts and burglaries. According to an RSPD Facebook post from Tuesday afternoon, three stolen vehicles have been reported since Monday. The common theme in recent auto thefts is keys left in the vehicles.

Also, numerous auto burglaries have been reported. Many vehicles were unlocked with personal property such as wallets, IDs, credit/debit cards, and cash being taken.

The RSPD is urging residents to keep their vehicles locked, with keys removed, when unattended.