RSPD reports an increase in school bus passing related incidents

March 28, 2024 — Press Release

Rock Springs Police Department has had an increased number of calls for school zone and school bus-related traffic incidents. RSPD would like to remind the public that it is illegal to pass a school bus that has their stop sign extended. This includes oncoming traffic

on roadways. The only exception to this law is when there is a barrier on the roadway.

Citations can be issued for passing a bus with their stop sign extended, and the citations carry a fine of $450.00. School buses are equipped with cameras, and offenders may be reported to RSPD by the transportation company.

Additionally, RSPD has received an increased number of calls for traffic violations, such as speeding in school zones. These citations can carry a fine of up to $400.00. As a reminder, school zones are 20 mph during school hours.

Please slow down in school zones and obey the school bus stop signs.