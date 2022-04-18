RSPD reports child struck by vehicle in area parking lot

April 18, 2022 — Last night, the Rock Springs Police Department sent out the following press release concerning an incident concerning a vehicle striking a child in the White Mountain Mall parking lot.

Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the White Mountain Mall this evening at approximately 7 pm regarding a vehicle striking a child.

The 6-year-old male was chasing after a water bottle and was struck by the vehicle as he ran in the parking lot. The child received minor injuries and was taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for treatment of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene with police, and no citations were issued to them.