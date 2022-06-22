RSPD reports on a Tuesday motorcycle chase that results in two arrests

June 22, 2022 — Press Release from the Rock Springs Police Department

On June 21, 2022, an officer of the Rock Springs Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with expired registration. The driver, who was wearing a Loners MC patch, failed to yield to the officer and fled the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers located the driver near I Street where he had crashed his motorcycle and fled on foot. Officers continued the search and observed the driver again, this time entering a vehicle without his vest.

Advertisement

The vehicle attempted to flee the scene, but officers were able to stop the vehicle and made contact with the motorcycle driver who was identified as Eddie Smith, the vehicle driver Eddie Gordon, and another individual.

During the course of the traffic stop, officers found suspected controlled substances inside the vehicle. Eddie Smith was placed under arrest for reckless driving, driving while license suspended, eluding, and expired registration. Eddie Gordon was placed under arrest for driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana, and possession of cocaine.

The other subject was released at the scene.