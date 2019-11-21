RSPD reports on local efforts of National Drug Take Day

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 21, 2019) – Recently, the Rock Springs Police Department participated in the nationwide 18th Annual National Drug Take Back Day.

National Drug Take Back Day is a day set aside to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

This year Drug Take Back Day was held on Saturday, October 26, 2019. The Rock Springs Police Department had “Take Back” booth locations at Walmart, Smith’s, and Albertson’s.

According to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page, over 32 pounds of prescription drugs were collected locally during the event.

Nationwide, over 441 tons were collected by 4,896 Law Enforcement Participants at 6,174 sites. Nearly 6,350 tons of prescription drugs have been safely disposed of since the program began.