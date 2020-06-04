RSPD reports on recent alcohol compliance checks

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 4, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department recently conducted compliance checks of 39 city businesses selling alcohol within the Rock Springs city limits. The compliance checks took place on May 30, 2020.

Advertisement

The purpose of the checks is to ensure liquor license holders are working to prevent the sale of alcohol to purchasers under the age of 21. According to a post on the RSPD Facebook page, 34 of the 39 establishments passed.

The employees of the five businesses who sold alcohol to the 18-year-old volunteer were issued a citation for violating the City Ordinance 3-223(1), prohibiting the sale of liquor to a minor. The citation carries a fine of $310.00.

The 18-year-old volunteer possessed a valid and legal driver’s license, which was shown to every seller that asked.