RSPD reports on recent vehicle/student pedestrian accidents at RSHS

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 2, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department is reminding drivers to slow down and be patient during drop-off and pick-ups of students and also when driving through school parking lots.

Advertisement

Yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, RSPD responded to a student injured by a car in the Rock Springs High School parking lot. The student sustained minor injuries.

Last Monday morning, officers investigated an accident near Rock Springs High School, where three students had been struck by a car. The driver of the vehicle that struck the students on the roadway was traveling at a very low speed, causing the students to sustain only minor injuries.