RSPD reports several auto burglaries in Pinnacle, Scott Drive area

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 30, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) is warning citizens of the Pinnacle and Scott Drive area of a possible spree of auto burglaries.

According to a post on the RSPD Facebook page, RSPD has responded to several auto burglaries that took place on the evening of June 29 and the early morning of June 30.

These burglaries occurred in the area of Pinnacle Drive and Scott Drive.

In all cases, the motor vehicles were left unlocked.

Advertisement

RSPD is asking citizens to check home security footage and contact Sweetwater Combined Communications with any suspicious activity at 307-362-6575 or send a message to the RSPD Facebook page.

You may remain anonymous.

The RSPD reminds all citizens to lock their vehicles and take valuables with you to reduce the chance of being a victim in an auto burglary.