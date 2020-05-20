RSPD requesting public assistance identifying larceny suspect

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 20, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department is asking assistance from the public to help identify a male suspect in a larceny.

On May 12, around 1:15 p.m., the pictured male above stole several items from Kelly’s Convenience Store located at 1652 9th Street.

If you recognize him, contact Officer Barney with the RSPD at 307-371-1783, or message the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.

All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.