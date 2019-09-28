RSPD Requests Public Assistance Identifying A Vandalism Suspect

Rock Springs, WY (9/28/19) – The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a male suspect involved in a recent downtown Rock Springs vandalism.

According to the RSPD, on September 22, 2019 at approximately 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of North Front Street and the walkway leading towards the Park Hotel in Rock Springs in reference to a white male spray painting the tunnel.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged white male wearing a white tank top, black hat, white shorts and carrying a drawstring bag. The male appeared to be approximately 5″10’ and 150 pounds.

The photo at the top of this page shows the suspect spray painting the tunnel. RSPD is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male. If you or someone you know has information that may assist please contact Officer Buller at 307-352-1575 or message the Rock Springs Police Department’s Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.