RSPD Requests Public Assistance Identifying Hit And Run Suspect

(April 1, 2019) – The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a suspect in a hit and run crash.

Officers of the Rock Springs Police Department are looking for information on a hit and run that occurred in the Wal-Mart parking lot (201 Gateway Blvd.) on March 22, 2019. Surveillance video provided by Wal-Mart confirms the crash occurred sometime between 3:45 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The suspect’s vehicle is a newer model white Dodge crew cab pickup with unknown plates. The suspect is a male in his late 30’s to mid-40’s and was wearing a blue zip up sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Attached is a photo of the male suspect and the vehicle. If you have any information on either the driver or the vehicle involved, please contact Officer Brough at 307-352-1575 or message us on the Rock Springs Police Department’s Facebook page. You can remain anonymous.

