RSPD responds to multiple calls regarding gel blaster weapons

Wyo4news Staff, wyo4ne[email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department, have responded to multiple calls regarding individuals shooting gel beads from gel blaster weapons at individuals and vehicles. These incidents have occurred throughout the week of March 14, 2022 at various locations throughout town.

Rock Springs Police Department is aware of the recent TikTok challenge, Gel Blaster Challenge, and would like to remind all citizens that use of these and other similar weapons within city limits is a violation of Rock Springs City Ordinance 3-311, Discharging Firearms, and is a must appear citation with a maximum fine of $410. Municipal Ordinance 3-311 states the following:

3-311 Discharging Firearms.

It shall be unlawful for any person to fire or discharge any cannon, gun, BB gun, air gun, pellet gun, bow and arrows, crossbow, fowling-piece, pistol or firearms of any description, or any device that propels or ejects any type of projectile; or fire, explode, or set off any other thing containing powder or other combustible or explosive material, within the limits of the City of Rock Springs, without written permission of the Mayor or City Council, which permission shall limit the time of such firing and shall be subject to revocation by the Mayor or Council at any time after the same has been granted. This section shall not apply to specifically designated areas within any indoor shooting range authorized pursuant to Chapter 13 of these ordinances. (Ord. No. 20, Art. I, Section 13, 8-4-04; 15-6, Rev. Ord. 1938; Rev. Ord. 1963; Ord. No. 90-01, 9-4-90; Ord. 2017-08, 7/5/17).

Additional charges are possible for all individuals involved and more information will be forthcoming regarding these incidents. Individuals involved in these incidents are also responsible for any property damage. The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all persons are innocent until proven guilty.