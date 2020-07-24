RSPD responds to shots fired at Joe’s Liquor and Bar

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 24, 2020) — At approximately 2:48 a.m., on July 23, the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) was dispatched to Joe’s Liquor and Bar, 516 Elk Street, in reference to a male possibly firing a gun.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male suspect in the parking lot identified as Keegan Stocks, 43, of Rock Springs. After further investigation, it was determined that Keegan had fired several rounds from a pistol. There was minimal damage to a dumpster and no persons were injured.

Keegan Stocks was arrested for Reckless Endangerment-Death or Serious Bodily Injury, Drunk in Public 1st Offense, Breach of Peace, and Interference with a Peace Officer.

The RSPD is reminding the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.